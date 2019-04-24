2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Northborough, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting at 18 Pond View Way just before 10:30 p.m. pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported a second to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where they were pronounced dead, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

Investigators were told that an argument between the two people led to one shooting the other and then turning the gun on themselves.

The victims’ names have not been released.

State police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

