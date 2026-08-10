MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a multi-car crash in Marlboro Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police announced.

Marlboro Fire and EMS, along with state troopers assigned to the Holden Barracks, responded to a “serious” multi-car crash on Interstate 290 (I-290) eastbound at approximately 3:22 p.m.

The crash left debris scattered all over the area and prompted the closure of part of I-290 eastbound, according to the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Department of Transporatation (MassDOT).

I-290 eastbound was closed at exit 30 (Solomon Pond Road) for several hours as crews worked to clean up the area. All lanes reopened at approximately 7:20 p.m., according to MassDOT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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