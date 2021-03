METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead in Methuen after what appeared to be a carbon monoxide incident, officials said.

First responders at a Holy Street home found the couple inside, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)