2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Ashby

ASHBY, Mass. (WHDH) — A man and woman were found dead outside of a house in Ashby on Friday.

The Middlesex County District Attorney said the two bodies were found outside the house on Watatic Mountain Road at around 1:30 p.m. The deaths are under investigation but the DA believes this was a murder-suicide.

Police have not released the names of the two people. Neighbors said the couple was in their 50s and were recently separated.

Police have blocked off the road as the investigation continues. Police said there is no threat to the public.

