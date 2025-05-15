MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people died in a crash on I-495 in Middleboro Thursday, according to the Middleboro fire department.

Officials say on Thursday, around 12:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a single vehicle crash with reported serious injuries near the Cherry Street overpass.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw the vehicle off the road and in the woods. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and all northbound lanes of the highway were shutdown.

An adult man was found outside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman, who was still in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

The crash closed the northbound side of I-495 for roughly half an hour. The crash is under investigation at this time.

