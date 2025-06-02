HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they located two deceased individuals while investigating a crash near I-495 in Haverhill near Exit 107 Monday morning.

At 3:45 a.m. troopers received report of a person walking in the median of I-495, and upon arrival on scene they met Haverhill police, who were facilitating medical transport for one person, who told police they were involved in a crash with two other individuals.

“State Police began searching for the vehicle,” state police said in a statement. “Although the crash was not immediately apparent, Troopers eventually located the scene deep into the embankment and trees adjacent to Interstate 495 south in Haverhill.”

Troopers also located two deceased individuals, they said.

No information is yet available on the victims or the individual who was medically transported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

