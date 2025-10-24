EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people died after a crane collapsed in Everett Friday afternoon.

Several crews including Everett fire and police responded to the Mystic River after the crane collapsed for an unknown reason. The collapse happened at the Exxon Docs, near 201B Rover Street.

“Right now, it is an active scene,” Everett fire chief John Hickey said. “We’ve got people in the water, rescuers, as well as a very large contingent on the dock reassessing exactly what’s going on.”

“They’re doing a complete head count to make sure that everyone is accounted for,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.

Details on what caused the collapse are limited at this time.

