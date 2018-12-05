LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed Wednesday after a wrong-way driver caused a violent head-on crash on I-495 in Lawrence, state police said.
Troopers are detouring all northbound traffic at I-93 as they continue to investigate the incident, which occurred around 12 p.m.
Video from Sky7 HD showed two heavily damaged vehicles and debris scattered all over the highway.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has responded to the scene. There are two confirmed fatalities.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
