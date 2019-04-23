2 defendants to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two California residents will plead guilty to charges in connection with a massive college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Laura Janke, 36, of North Hollywood, Calif., a former assistant coach of women’s soccer at the University of Southern California, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and will cooperate with the government’s investigation.

Toby MacFarlane, 56, of Del Mar, Calif., a former senior executive at a title insurance company, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The defendants were charged in March with conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, 58, of Newport Beach, Calif., and other parents, coaches and university administrators, to use bribery and other forms of fraud to secure the admission of students to selective colleges and universities and to cheat on college entrance exams.

MacFarlane is accused of paying $450,000 to get his children admitted to USC as purported athletic recruits.

Janke allegedly created a falsified basketball profile for MacFarlane’s son.

