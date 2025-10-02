NEW YORK (WHDH) - Two Delta planes collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York City Wednesday night.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m.

As one plane was preparing for takeoff, it’s wing slammed into the cockpit of another plane on the taxi way.

One person was taken to the hospital; there were more than 90 people total on both planes.

Delta Airlines said it was a low speed collision and they are investigating how it happened.

