2 die in unrelated motorcycle crashes in Maine

WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — Two people in Maine have died in unrelated motorcycle crashes.

Police in Wiscasset say 62-year-old George Christopher of Alna died in a crash on Thursday on U.S. 1. A pickup truck crashed into Christopher’s motorcycle.

In Lewiston, police say a man died when he lost control of his motorcycle Thursday evening. Police have not identified the man, whose motorcycle went off the road and crashed through bushes before coming to a stop next to a home.

Both crashes remained under investigation on Friday.

