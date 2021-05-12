WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Two people died when their sailboat sank off Rhode Island, state officials said.

Environmental police and the marine task force responded to Greenwich Bay off of Warwick just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.

The victims were pulled unresponsive from the water and brought to shore at the Oakland Beach Boat Ramp where they were pronounced dead.

The victims were described as a man and a woman in their 60s, but their names were not released to the public.

No other details were made public.

The sinking remains under investigation. Officials are working on recovering the vessel.

