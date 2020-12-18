Two people died following a 66-vehicle pileup on a highway in Pennsylvania during a snowstorm Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to reports of multiple crashes on a one-mile stretch of Interstate 80 westbound in Greene and Lamar Townships, Clinton County, around 3 p.m. found 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles had been involved in numerous crashes, according to state police.

One person died as a result of the crash and another person died due to a medical issue, state police said.

A undisclosed number of people were transported to area hospital for treatment for a variety of injuries.

A major snowstorm was moving through the area at the time of the pileup, creating slick road conditions.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)