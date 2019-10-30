2 displaced after condos go up in flames in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at an Easton condominium complex left two people displaced from their home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Foundry Street around 2:50 p.m. spent two hours extinguishing the flames in two units, according to a release issued by the department.

At least one of the residents was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was caused by a light fixture.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)