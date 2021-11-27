BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were displaced after a fire tore through a home in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood late Friday night.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire at a Hannon Street home around 11:15 p.m. found flames shooting out of the windows of the home, according to Boston fire officials.

There were no reported injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

