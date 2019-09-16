WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester house fire left two people displaced from their home early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a third-alarm fire on Pilgrim Avenue around 1 a.m. found heavy flames on the front porches, which had spread into the second and third floors of the house, as well as the attic.

The blaze forced two people out of the home, who fire officials say were not injured.

They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Radiant heat damaged an adjacent house.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)