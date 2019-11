NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people and a pet were forced out of their Newton home after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to Grant Avenue in Newton Center around 11 p.m. found heavy fire in the attic of a house, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

