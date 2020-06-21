2 distressed canoers located by police drone, pulled from river in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were able to rescue two distressed canoers from Town River on Saturday night in Bridgewater with the aid of a drone, officials said.

Crews responding to a report from a concerned father around 8:30 p.m. were told that father’s son and his friend were canoeing on Town River when it became damaged and was taking in water, police said.

Fire officials deployed a rescue boat from a ramp at Lake Nippenicket allowing an officer and fire lieutenant to search the northern most point of the lake, officials said.

They made verbal communication with the stranded canoers but could not identify their location.

A thermal imaging drone was deployed and was able to locate the canoers about 200 feet away, according to police.

Both canoers, 22, were guided out of the chest-deep water and were assisted into an air boat before they were brought to shore, police said.

They were evaluated and cleared by Bridgewater Fire Department medics and reunited with family waiting on shore.

