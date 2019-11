BOSTON (WHDH) - Two dogs in Boston had a close call when they got loose on a dangerous stretch of the highway.

State Troopers responded to 911 calls about the dogs roaming through traffic on the Tobin Bridge Thursday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Twitter page, an alert driver corraled the pups until officers could arrive.

The Chelsea Animal Control has taken custody of the dogs.

They were not hurt.

It is unclear where they came from or who they belong to.