2 dogs, rabbit killed in Cohasset house fire

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A family lost two dogs and a rabbit in a fire that ripped through a home in Cohasset on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a two-alarm blaze at a home on Smith Place around 9:45 a.m. found flames and heavy smoke billowing into the air, according to the Cohasset Fire Department.

Despite “extraordinary rescue efforts,” a beagle, Jack Russel Terrier, and bunny rabbit were found dead from smoke inhalation, officials said.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)