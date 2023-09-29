WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dolphins were rescued and released off Cape Cod Thursday after they ventured into shallow water in Wellfleet, officials with the International Fund for Animal Welfare said.

Officials said fund for animal welfare staff and volunteers responded after they received reports around 9 a.m. Thursday “indicating that several dolphins were swimming near the mouth of the Herring River in Wellfleet.”

Lauren Cooley, an animal rescue responder and stranding biologist at the fund for animal welfare said volunteers remained on scene throughout the morning before spotting two dolphins in a part of the river “well-known for its shallow, difficult-to-navigate mud flats.

Officials said the fund for animal welfare team tried to herd the dolphins toward deeper water using three vessels. Efforts, though, were unsuccessful.

Nearing 4 p.m., officials said, experts changed tactics and opted to extract the dolphins near Chequesset Neck Road in Wellfleet using what they described as a “one-of-a-kind mobile dolphin rescue vehicle.”

Officials said the team transported the dolphins to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown where they were released at sunset.

“It was a long, tiring day for these dolphins, and with the tide going out, we knew their greatest chance for survival was to transport them to deeper waters,” Cooley said.

Using mobile capabilities, Cooley said, the team was able to give the dolphins a full physical exam, treatment and supportive care “to counter the effects of being trapped in shallow water.”

Moving forward, Cooley said deeper waters off Provincetown will be key to the dolphins’ success in the wild.

Officials said conditions were optimal at the time of the dolphins’ release and said the fund for animal welfare will monitor the dolphins’ movements with a temporary satellite tag in the coming days.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)