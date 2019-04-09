2 Dorchester men arrested on drug, weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Dorchester residents are facing drug and weapons charges after a search of their home uncovered a gun, marijuana, and cocaine, officials said.

Members of Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant on 41 Evans St. about 11:33 a.m. Monday and allegedly found a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic firearm, more than 350 rounds of ammo, multiple bags of suspected cocaine and four ounces of marijuana.

Malcolm Hall, 29, and Alexander Leviner, 54, were arrested pending their arraignment in Dorchester District Court.

Leviner is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a Class A substance.

Hall is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

