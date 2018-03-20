2 dozen dogs, rats, snakes rescued from Rhode Island home

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare authorities say they have rescued more than two dozen dogs as well as snakes and rats from a Rhode Island home.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and animal control officers from several communities removed the animals from a Smithfield home on Tuesday.

They responded to the address after getting a tip from a concerned citizen.

The dogs were French bulldogs and bulldog-mix breeds.

The house was condemned.

Two men were led out of the house in handcuffs and placed in police cruisers but there was no immediate word on charges.

The animals will be checked out by veterinary staff.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)