2 DPW employees struck by car in Needham

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Two Needham Department of Public Works employees were struck by a car Thursday afternoon while working near the Wellesley town line, police said.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Forest Road. The street is closed between Wellesley Avenue and Clarke Road.

Both workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. They were taken to an area hospital.

Officials warned motorists to expect delays in the area.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details come in.

