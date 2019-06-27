HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two drivers involved in a three-car crash in Hampton, New Hampshire were arrested for driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to Route 101 west in the area of exit 12 around 1:30 a.m. learned that two vehicles had collided, making the roadway impassible, according to state police.

A third car then crashed into the first two.

Logan Brander, 30, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless operation and control of premises for being knowingly present were a controlled drug was stored, state police said.

Troopers also arrested Corey Laycock, 30, of Sandown, New Hampshire, on a charge of DWI — third offense.

Brander and Laycock both posted bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in 10th Circuit Hampton District Court.

Part of Route 101 west was shut down between the exit 12 off and on ramps for about two hours as troopers investigated.

