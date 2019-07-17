2 drivers feeling thankful after Uxbridge crash wedged a car under a tractor-trailer

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are counting their blessings at a heartfelt reunion after a car ended up underneath a moving tractor-trailer in Uxbridge Tuesday.

Ricki Artruc, of Southbridge, was able to walk away with just a few scratches after his car went airborne on Route 146 and landed underneath a moving tractor-trailer.

“I’m just glad I survived it. Everyone that looks at it, that’s seen it says, ‘No way. No way somebody could survive that,” Artruc said.

The two drivers involved in the crash met up at the tow yard in Millbury Wednesday where Artruc’s car, now without a roof, sits.

Both agree Artruc is lucky to be alive.

“The guy had an angel around him,” the truck driver who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Artruc was traveling northbound when he says he hit a piece of concrete in the middle of the road.

“When I hit it, it shot me to the right and when I landed it went right across the median and right down into the truck,” he said.

The driver of the truck said that despite the severity of the crash, he barely noticed anything was wrong at first and continued to drive a “good distance” before coming to a stop.

Once he came to a stop, the truck driver noticed gas and oil leaking onto the roadway and said he expected to see the worst.

“It is a miracle that he’s alive.”

Artruc pulled himself out of the driver’s seat window and was evaluated at a local hospital before being released with minor cuts and bruises.

No one else was injured.

Artruc was glad he could thank the driver of the tow truck in person.

“He’s a hero,” he said. “I appreciate what he did.”

