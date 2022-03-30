LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two drivers were hospitalized after they were extricated from the wreckage of a three-vehicle crash in Littleton on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 119 in the area of Lawrence Street around 7:30 a.m. found a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had collided with an Acura sedan, according to the Littleton police and fire departments.

A preliminary investigation is said to have indicated that Jeep was traveling east when it crossed over the center line and struck the Acura head-on in the westbound lane. The Jeep was then struck by a box truck that could not stop.

Littleton firefighters made extensive efforts to extricate both drivers, who were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their condition. The box truck driver was no injured.

Aerial video showed debris from the wreckage scattered across the roadway.

Route 119 was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

State police are assisting Littleton police with an investigation.

Awful crash in Littleton on 119 by Beaver Brook rd. Part of the area is closed, avoid if possible. @7News pic.twitter.com/1AUbIQ9Iz9 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) March 30, 2022

Major car crash in the area of Springdale farm on Great road. Heavy police and fire presence. The road will be shut down. Please seek an alternative route. https://t.co/laU54uMFw1 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) March 30, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

