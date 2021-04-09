2 drivers taken to hospital after trucks collide in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck and a small box truck collided in Rockport on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 50 Granite St. around 1 p.m. found two trucks that had crashed head-on, according to the Rockport Police Department.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to extract a man is his 60s from the box truck. He was then flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The dump truck driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

