QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people wanted on drug charges led officers on a wild chase from Quincy to Dorchester late Tuesday night.

Police said a red van that officers were chasing was missing a wheel and down to an axle when officers caught up to it.

“There were sparks flying and then the cops finally caught up, and they were like, ‘Everyone out of the car,'” Denae Barg said.

Both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle, a man and woman, were wanted on drug charges, according to police. One was wanted on a felony warrant and the other for parole violations.

It’s not clear when the van lost its wheel, but police and witnesses say it was sparking for some distance. A portion of the chase unfolded on Interstate 93.

The individuals were arrested following the chase and have an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released. No additional details were made available.

