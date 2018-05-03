BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has reached Massachusetts.

More than 120 cases have been reported in 25 states, including two in the Bay State.

One person has died in California due to the outbreak. At least 52 other people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

