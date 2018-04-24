EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – What started as any other school day for two East Boston High School seniors ended with the surprise of a lifetime – a full ride to their top colleges.

Kayla Elliot and Juliane Jorge thought they were having one last interview for a full-tuition scholarship on Tuesday, but quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“I was like ‘I don’t want to go, I’m not ready for this interview,’ then I saw the balloons and was like ‘Oh, no,” Jorge said.

“I had no idea, I was texting everyone like, ‘I’m so nervous, I don’t know what to say,’ and then I didn’t have to say anything,” Elliot added.

It was more than just their good grades that earned them this scholarship. The executive director of Scholar Athletes, the non-profit that helped provide the award, said it also about the teens being “good stewards to their school and community.”

Elliot plans to attend Curry College and Jorge plans to attend Regis College. Both say they couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s a huge deal, I’m a first generation, so my parents are very, very proud of me, Jorge said. “I just want to say thank you. I’m very grateful for this,” she continued.

Elliot said she’ll be studying to become a neonatal nurse. Jorge said she’s undecided on a major at this time, but has narrowed it down to education or nursing.

