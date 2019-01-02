WAKEFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say two people on a snowmobile were ejected and injured in a crash on a New Hampshire lake.

Police in Wakefield say the snowmobile crashed on Balch Lake near a boat launch early Tuesday.

State Fish and Game Department officers said 26-year-old James Leavitt of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and 25-year-old Molly Boen, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, were hurt. Both were unconscious and taken to hospitals. Neither was wearing a helmet. Their conditions weren’t immediately known Wednesday.

Officers said alcohol, speed and poor weather conditions appear to be contributing factors in the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)