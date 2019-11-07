2 elderly pedestrians struck, seriously injured by car in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians were struck and seriously injured by a car in Dedham Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Bridge Street around 8 p.m. found a man and woman, both believed to be in their 70s, in the roadway, according to a release issued by the Dedham Fire Department.

The man received CPR on the scene and was taken to Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

The woman was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with lower-body injuries.

Both are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

