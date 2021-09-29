NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two elderly women died Wednesday after the BMW sedan they were riding in slammed into a home in Needham, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Central Avenue around 10 a.m. found the crumpled two-door sedan resting on a front lawn next to a home near the North Hill Senior Apartments complex.

The women, ages 89 and 86, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but they later passed away, according to the Needham Police Department.

The driver of the sedan, an 89-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All three victims were residents of Needham. Their names have not been released.

No one in the house was injured in the crash.

The wrecked vehicle has since been towed away.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the incident.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

State troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Needham police with an investigation.

