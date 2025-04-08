BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two electrical workers were injured while working inside a manhole near Belmont High School Tuesday, according to utility company Belmont Light.

The Belmont Light workers were “involved in an electrical flash incident,” but were able to exit the manhole themselves, the company said in a statement. Both were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in stable condition, Belmont Light said.

The workers were wearing appropriate protective gear at the time, the company said.

The incident caused a power outage at Belmont Middle School and Belmont High School, Principal Isaac Taylor said. School administrators said they were able to continue the school day with a generator.

Belmont Light said it was working to determine what caused the incident.

