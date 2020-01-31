2 Emerson College students accused of writing racist graffiti directed at Asian classmates

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Emerson College students accused of writing derogatory words directed at Asian classmates on residence hall doors will face a disciplinary process.

Emerson College President Lee Pelton wrote in an email to the community that officials have identified the suspects involved with the racist graffiti found in the Little Building last Friday. Their names have not been released.

The college continues to investigate who drew swastikas on stairwells in the Piano Row building earlier this month.

“In the wake of these two incidents, I am heartened by the many ways in which I have seen our community come together, drawing strength from each other and from the values we all hold dear,” Pelton wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emerson College Police Department at 617-824-8555.

