PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two employees at a farm in Pepperell were exposed to carbon monoxide Monday.

The two Able Farm and Garden on South Road workers were using machinery to work on a basement floor when they were exposed, according to the fire chief.

Both were conscious and alert and they were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

