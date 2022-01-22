CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were extricated from an overturned vehicle and taken to area hospitals for treatment following a crash in Cambridge on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported rollover crash in the area of Land Boulevard near Binney Street around 9:45 a.m. found a blue SUV that had flipped onto its roof, according to Cambridge police.

Firefighters extricated two people from the vehicle, who were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

