2 face charges after Taunton man stabbed to death

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Officers responding to the area of 33 White Street about 3:40 p.m. for a report of an altercation located a man bleeding as a result of an apparent stab wound, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Hickey, 50, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Richard Mulcahy, 37, has been charged with murder and armed robbery, and Danielle Delory, 35, has been charged with armed robbery, according to officials.

Mulcahy and Delory will be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

