2 face charges in death of child exposed to illegal drugs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing charges in connection with the death of their toddler who overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine in May.

WMUR-TV reports Friday that Joshua Garvey and Christen Gelinas face charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Efforts to reach Garvey and Gelinas were unsuccessful. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

Thirty-one-year-old Garvey and 33-year-old Gelinas were arrested in May on drug possession charges with intent to distribute. Police found an array of drugs in their Manchester apartment including heroin, cocaine, crack and suboxone that had an estimated street value of over $5,400.

Authorities in Manchester say the 20-month-old toddler was brought to a hospital and died on May 25.

