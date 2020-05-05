2 facing charges after 20 pounds of marijuana, $500K seized in Burlington bust

Burlington Police detectives recovered over 20 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution and over $500,000 in cash with the assistance of Officer John Pimentel and K-9 Pebbles from the Middlesex Sheriff's Office. (Photo courtesy Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after 20 pounds of marijuana and $500,000 in cash were seized in a drug bust in Burlington on Friday, officials announced Monday.

Tuan Dang, 32, of Pelham, New Hampshire, and Daren Lewis, 39, of Quincy, were issued a summons to appear in Woburn District Court on charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, conspiracy, and money laundering, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Detectives conducting surveillance near Old Concord Road following a tip of suspicious activity busted Dang and Lewis in an area parking lot, police said.

K9 Pebbles, of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, was called to the scene and is said to have helped law enforcement officials recover over 20 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution and over $500,000 in cash.

The amount of marijuana recovered has an estimated street value of $80,000-$100,000, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

