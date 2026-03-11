WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing serious charges after a violent incident in which a woman tried to drive off with a Worcester police officer, who was struggling with another suspect, still inside the car. The entire incident was caught on police body camera video.

On January 16 at approximately 10 a.m., Worcester police were called to investigate suspicious activity on Main Street.

When police arrived, officers said they observed a man, later identified as John Slater, 23, of Worcester, in the area. They said they also saw a woman, later identified as Sarah McMahon, 22, of Holden, inside a vehicle.

Officers asked McMahon why they were in the area, at which time officers also saw drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Officers said Slater made his way into the passenger seat and tried to get him under control as he was being questioned. At the same time, police said McMahon was in the driver’s seat and accelerated the car in reverse while the officer and Slater struggled.

The officer in the car told McMahon to stop the car multiple times, and police said she did not comply. Police said Slater then tried to push the officer out of the vehicle and reach for his gun. McMahon then shifted the car from reverse to drive, and sped up Main Street for two-tenths of a mile.

In the officer’s body camera video, the officer tells a supervisor he punched Slater multiple times during the struggle, as his foot was still outside the moving car.

The officer was eventually able to turn the vehicle off, police said.

Slater and McMahon were then arrested.

Worcester police say the officer inside the car was hurt, along with another officer outside the car. Worcester police said he was struck as the car backed up with the passenger side door open.

“The door hit him so hard that his watch actually broke off,” Worcester Police Sgt. Elise Miranda said. “They did an incredible job. It just goes to show what our police officers face every single day.”

Slater is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery attempt to disarm a police officer, assault to murder, kidnapping, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and possession of a class B substance (crack cocaine).

McMahon is charged with two counts of assault to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon, kidnapping, trespassing, possession of a class B substance, and a number of other driving-related charges.

