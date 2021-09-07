TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop in Tewksbury yielded a large stash of fentanyl and an array of other drugs, officials said.

Maxine Parmenter, 36, of Winchendon, and Aaron Robbins, 38, of Marlboro, are facing charges including drug trafficking and operating under the influence of drugs, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

An officer on patrol in the area of Andover Street and Highwood Drive spotted the suspects driving erratically just after 1 a.m. and conducted a traffic stop, police added.

A search of their vehicle is said to have yielded more than 54 grams of fentanyl.

Parmenter and Robbins were expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

