NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Bedford men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the city.

Christopher Boyer, 19, and Anthony Rosario were both located this weekend in Brockton at the Super 8 Motel and brought back to New Bedford for police questioning in regards to the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Joseph Pauline, of New Bedford, outside the Richdale Food Market on Brock Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Pauline, who had been found by emergency crews in the parking lot, had been brought to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Boyer was formally charged with accessory to murder — after the fact and arraigned in New Bedford District Court late Monday afternoon.

He was held on $1,000 cash bail and is due back in court on June 11.

Rosario also appeared in New Bedford District Court on a charge of assault and battery to collect a loan and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 24, the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)