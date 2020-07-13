LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman fatally stabbed a man who was involved in a fistfight with another man near a convenience store in Lowell last Wednesday night, authorities said.

Juanita Laureano, 35, faces a murder charge and Jose Rios, 47, faces a charge of assault and battery following the death of Efrain Ruiz, 34, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced in a joint press release.

Rios was involved in a fistfight with Ruiz around 11 p.m. when Laureano pulled out a knife and stabbed Ruiz in the back, Ryan and Richardson said.

Ruiz walked to Lemon Tree Food Shops on Appleton Street in seek of help before being transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Laureano was subsequently arrested on Saturday in the area of Fleming Street in Lowell as a fugitive from justice in connection with outstanding warrants from Arizona, Ryan and Richardson said. She was charged with murder in connection with Ruiz’s death on Monday.

Rios was also arrested and charged on Saturday in the same area.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

