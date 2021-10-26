MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing behind a Home Depot in New Hampshire earlier this month that left a 19-year-old man injured, authorities announced Tuesday.

Nicholas Dupras, 42, of Manchester, is facing a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, while 32-year-old Kathleen Keaney, also of Manchester, is facing charges including criminal liability for conduct of another, simple assault, and falsifying evidence, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation behind the Home Depot at 129 March Avenue in Manchester on Oct. 12 found the 19-year-old victim suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said.

Keaney is believed to have been with Dupras at the time of the alleged assault.

The pair was nabbed at the Mall of New Hampshire on Monday around 7 p.m.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

