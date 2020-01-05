2 facing charges in Raynham home invasion, pistol-whipping

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River residents are facing home invasion charges after attacking and pistol-whipping a Raynham man on New Year’s Day, police said.

Raynham officers responding to a reported home invasion on Tearall Road at 2 p.m. found a man with cuts on his face who said a male suspect and a female suspect had attacked him, police said. The male suspect allegedly pistol-whipped the victim and the suspects stole cash and a cellphone.

Police said the home invasion was not random and that the suspects had previously been to the victim’s home.

Derek Martin, 32, and Jessica Toomey, 31, were arrested Friday and charged with armed home invasion, witness intimidation, and threatening to commit a crime.

Both will be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)