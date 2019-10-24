2 facing drug charges after Mass. State Police seize 2,500 bags of heroin during traffic stop

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man are facing criminal charges after state troopers seized more than 2,500 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Bernardston early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Trooper Scott Bouttell was patrolling I-91 northbound around 1:30 a.m. when he stopped the owner of a 2017 Toyota Camry for driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, who police identified as 20-year-old Juliette Renault, of Florence, was allegedly speeding with 27-year-old Lakeam Bennett, of Holyoke, in the car.

After providing false identification, Bennett fled the traffic stop on foot and ran across the highway into the woods. Officials say he was nearly struck by a passing vehicle.

A state police K9 team was called to the scene but a search of the woods proved unsuccessful.

A warrant request was filed in Greenfield District Court, charging Bennett with failure to wear a seatbelt, trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Police also learned that he had five existing warrants for his arrest.

A subsequent search of Renault’s vehicle is said to have yielded 2,502 bags of heroin.

Renault was arrested and booked at the Shelburne Falls barracks on charges including speeding, trafficking heroin, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

An investigation is ongoing.

