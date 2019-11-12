2 facing drug charges after police raid Medford home

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after police broke up an illegal drug distribution operation at a home in Medford on Tuesday, officials said.

Shakeem Warner, 30, of East Boston, is facing charges including conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, firearm use in a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition and possessing a firearm without an FID card, according to the Medford Police Department. Melody Walsh, 33, of Medford, is charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Detectives executing a search warrant at home at 28 Cottage St. around 5 a.m. apprehended Warner after a law enforcement official witnessed him throw a loaded pistol out of a second-floor window before he tried to climb down himself, police said.

A NEMLEC SWAT team entered the home minutes later and reportedly found “several” grams of crack cocaine, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

Cottage Street was closed for about an hour as authorities searched the home.

Both Warner and Walsh denied living in the home, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

