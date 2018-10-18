2 facing mayhem, assault charges after woman found brutally beaten near public bathroom on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing mayhem and assault charges in connection with a violent attack in Barnstable late Tuesday night that left a woman with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to the rear of the John F. Kennedy Museum on Main Street for a report of an assault around 11:50 p.m. found a woman who had been brutally beaten, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

An investigation revealed a 45-year-old West Yarmouth woman had been in an altercation with a man and woman who fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

She was taken Cape Cod Hospital with serious head and facial injuries before being transferred to Mass. Eye and Ear, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Cooperative witnesses helped officers identify the suspects as 27-year-old Rochelle Wood, of Hyannis, and 32-year-old Terry Burdick, of East Falmouth, officials said.

Wood and Burdick were later nabbed in the Hyannis area.

The two were arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges including mayhem, assault and battery resulting in serious injury, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

